Earthquake hits Awaran, other parts of Balochistan

Earthquake tremors were felt early Sunday morning in Awaran district of Balochistan and adjacent areas, ARY News reported.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale jolted Awaran and surrounding areas on Sunday morning. The residents came out of their homes reciting the ‘Kalma-e-Tayyaba’.

The Seismological Center furthered that its depth was 76 kilometers. However, it didn’t confirm the epicenter of the earthquake.

As per initial reports there was no loss of life or any financial loss.

On February 24, earthquake tremors of 4.2 intensity jolted Islamabad and its adjoining areas.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), the tremors were felt at 6:06 in the morning.

People came out of their houses in fear by reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba. No loss is reported as per initial reports. It is to be mentioned here that the tremors relatively closer to the surface are likely to bear long-term adverse effects on the buildings.

