Earthquake jolts Balochistan’s Khuzdar, adjoining areas

KHUZDAR: An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolted Balochistan’s Khuzdar district on Sunday night, ARY News reported.

According to the seismological center, the depth of the earthquake was 27 kilometers and the epicenter was near Khuzdar district.

People came out of their houses in fear by reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba. However, no loss of life or damage to property was reported from any part of Khuzdar so far.

Earlier, a moderate-level earthquake was reported from Islamabad including Rawalpindi, Peshawar, and its adjoining areas.

Residents of Kohat, Lower Dir, Chitral, and Girdo districts experienced tremors from an earthquake. Similar seismic activity was reported in Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Swat, and Girdo districts as well.

The magnitude of the quake was recorded at 5.3 on the Richter Scale, meanwhile, the epicenter of the earthquake was the Afghan-Tajikistan border areas, and its depth was 86 kilometers.

The earthquake left people fearful, prompting them to evacuate their homes for safety.

Another earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale jolted Balochistan’s Zhob district and its adjoining areas.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the depth of the earthquake was 15km and the epicenter was 123 km in the north.

However, no loss of life or damage to property was reported from any part Zhob so far.