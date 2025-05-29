Earthquake jolts Balochistan’s Zhob, adjoining areas

ZHOB: An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 jolted Zhob and its adjoining areas in Balochistan province on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to the seismological center, the epicenter of the earthquake was in south-east of from Zhob and the tremors were recorded at a depth of 40 kilometres.

People came out of their houses in fear by reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba. However, no loss of life or damage to property was reported from any part of Khuzdar so far.

On May 18, moderate earthquake tremors measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale, jolted Swat and adjoining areas.

The authorities said that there was no immediate report of damage in the quake.

According to the National Seismological Centre, the tremors were recorded at a depth of 205 kilometres, with the epicenter located in the Hindukush Mountain range, a seismically active zone stretching across Afghanistan and northern areas of Pakistan.

The tremors were felt in several parts of Swat region including Mingora and outskirts.

Earlier, an earthquake measuring 4.9 on the Richter scale jolted Baluchistan’s capital city Quetta on May 12.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), the earthquake tremors of 4.9 magnitude were felt in Quetta and adjoining areas. The NSMC said the epicenter of the quake was located in the west of Quetta.