Earthquake jolts Balochistan’s Zhob, adjoining areas

ZHOB: An earthquake with a magnitude of 5 jolted Zhob and its adjoining areas in Balochistan province on Monday, ARY News reported.

According to the seismological center, the epicenter of the earthquake was 106 kilometers in south from Zhob.

People came out of their houses in fear by reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba. However, no loss of life or damage to property was reported from any part of Khuzdar so far.

On June 2, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.8 jolted Swat and its adjoining areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The quake’s epicenter was Tajikistan border, with a depth of 195 kilometers.

However, no loss of life or damage to property was reported from any part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa so far. People came out of their houses in fear by reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba.

On May 3, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 jolted Khuzdar district of Balochistan.

The quake’s epicenter was near Turbat, with a depth of 12 kilometers.

However, no loss of life or damage to property was reported from any part of Balochistan so far. People came out of their houses in fear by reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba.