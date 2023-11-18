Earthquake jolts Gilgit and adjoining areas

GILGIT: An earthquake of 3.3 magnitude on the Richter scale jolted Gilgit and its adjoining areas on Saturday, ARY News reported.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed that tremors were felt in Gilgit and the adjoining areas.

However, no loss of life or damage to property was reported from any part of Swat so far.

According to NSMC Islamabad, the depth of the quake was recorded at 45 kilometers and the epicenter was 84 kilometers in the North West.

Earlier, a mild earthquake jolted different parts of Karachi on Monday. No loss was reported as per initial reports.

A mild earthquake of 3.1 magnitude on the Richter Scale jolted different areas of Karachi – the capital of Sindh province – on Monday night.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre Islamabad, the depth of the quake was recorded at 15 kilometers and the epicenter was near the Quaidabad area of Karachi.

The areas where tremors were felt include Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Cattle Colony, different areas of Malir District, Quaidabad, Shah Latif Town, Sherpao Colony, Landhi, Muzaffarabad Colony, Muslimabad Colony, Steel Town and their adjoining areas.

On October 29, an earthquake of 3.9 magnitude on the Richter scale jolted Swat and its adjoining areas.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed that tremors were felt in Swat and the adjoining areas.