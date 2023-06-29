Earthquake jolts Islamabad, adjoining areas

ISLAMABAD: A magnitude 5.2 earthquake jolted the federal capital Islamabad and nearby areas on Thursday, ARY News reported on Thursday quoting National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC).

According to the NSMC, the depth of the quake was 170 kilometres with its epicenter being deduced to be the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border.

People came out of their houses in fear by reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba. No loss is reported as per initial reports.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 6 earthquake jolted twin cities of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, adjoining areas, and several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Local residents out of fear and panic ran out of their homes to open space in the wee hours of Sunday morning after the temblor jolted the area.

The earthquake tremors were also felt in Swat, Peshawar, Buttgram, Upper Dir, Swabi, Mardan, Kohat districts, and adjoining areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre in Islamabad, tremors were also felt at Lower Dir, Buner, Mohmand, and Charsadda districts of KP.