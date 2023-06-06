Earthquake jolts Khuzdar, adjoining areas

QUETTA: An earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale hit Khuzdar and adjoining areas, ARY News reported.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed that tremors were felt in Khuzdar and other surrounding areas.

Felling the tremors, people came out of their houses while reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba.

The depth of the earthquake was 10 kilometers and its epicenter was some 35km away from Khuzdar in the north.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 6 earthquake jolted twin cities of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, adjoining areas and several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Local residents out of fear and panic ran out of their homes to open space in the wee hours of Sunday morning after temblor jolted the area.

The earthquake tremors were also felt in Swat, Peshawar, Buttgram, Upper Dir, Swabi, Mardan, Kohat districts and adjoining areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre in Islamabad, tremors were also felt at Lower Dir, Buner, Mohmand and Charsadda districts of KP.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre said that the intensity of the earthquake was recorded at magnitude six on the Richter scale and the epicentre was in the border area of Afghan-Tajikistan at a depth of 223 kilometers.

According to reports, tremors were also felt at Murree, Chiniot, Phalya, Malikwal, Zafarwal, Shakargarh, Jalalpur Bhattian, Sara-e-Alamgir, Sargodha, Hujra Shah Muqeem, Farooqabad and Faisalabad.