Earthquake jolts Loralai, adjoining areas

QUETTA: An earthquake of 4.2 magnitude on the Richter scale jolted Loralai and its adjoining areas on Sunday, ARY News reported.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed that tremors were felt in Loralai and the adjoining areas.

However, no loss of life and damage to property was reported from any part of Loralai so far. People came out of their houses in fear by reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba.

According to NSMC Islamabad, the epicenter was 11 km in the southwest of Loralai.

Earlier, an earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale jolted Balochistan’s Zhob district and its adjoining areas.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the depth of the earthquake was 15km and the epicenter was 123 km in the north.

However, no loss of life or damage to property was reported from any part Zhob so far.

On January 6, parts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday experienced a 6.0 magnitude earthquake.

The earthquake tremors were felt in Swat, Lower Dir, Upper Dir, Islamabad, Lahore, Swabi, Kohat, Abbottabad, Sargodha, Peshawar, Batgram, Khyber, Landi Kotal, Barra, Chitral and other parts of Pakistan.

According to the seismological center, the depth of the earthquake was 213 kilometers, while the epicenter was in the Hindukush region. People came out of their houses in fear by reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba.