Earthquake jolts Quetta, adjoining areas

QUETTA: An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.3 jolted Quetta capital city of Balochistan on Thursday, ARY News reported.

The quake’s epicenter was 23 km away from Quetta in the South, with a depth of 30 kilometers.

However, no loss of life or damage to property was reported from any part of Balochistan so far. People came out of their houses in fear by reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba.

On May 3, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 jolted Khuzdar district of Balochistan.

The quake’s epicenter was near Turbat, with a depth of 12 kilometers.

On Thursday, an earthquake measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale hit Malir district of Karachi.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed that tremors were felt in Malir, Landhi, Quaidabad, Kathore and Gadap Town.

The epicentre of the earthquake was New Malir Karachi and the depth was 12km, it said.

