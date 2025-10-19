4.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Swat and surrounding areas

SWAT: A moderate earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale jolted Swat and adjoining areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the earthquake struck at a depth of 50 kilometers, with its epicenter located in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan.

Panic spread among residents as buildings trembled, prompting people to rush outdoors. However, no immediate reports of casualties or property damage were received. Emergency teams and local authorities are assessing the situation and collecting information from affected areas.

Earlier on Oct 17, 2025, A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan on Thursday, sending strong earthquake tremors across several parts of Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan, the National Seismic Monitoring Centre reported.

According to seismologists, the earthquake had occurred at a depth of 120 kilometers, with its epicenter located in Afghanistan. Tremors from the quake were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Mansehra, Balakot, Battagram, Swat, Buner, Kohistan, Torghar, Gilgit, Chitral, Abbottabad, Jaglot, Minawar, and Ghizer districts.

The earthquake was felt most strongly in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan regions, though its deep origin limited widespread destruction. Officials urged the citizens to remain cautious and follow safety protocols in the event of aftershocks.