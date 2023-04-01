Earthquake leaves three children dead in Chaman house collapse

CHAMAN: An earthquake tremor caused rooftop collapse incident in Pakistan’s border town of Chaman leaving three children dead, ARY News reported on Saturday.

“The quake resulted in collapse of a rooftop in Bilalzai neighborhood along the bypass leaving three children dead, two girls of 10 and 12 years and a boy aged 08,” local police said without naming the victims.

Five persons including women were also injured in the deadly incident, police said.

Earthquake tremors were felt at 10:00pm last night.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan’s National Seismic Monitoring Centre recorded earthquake of 3.8 magnitude intensity last night with epicentre 40 KM Southwest of Chaman in Afghanistan.

Nine persons including a minor girl were killed and 44 others sustained injuries after a powerful earthquake jolted parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on March 21.

The northwest part of Pakistan was hit by a magnitude 6.8 earthquake on Tuesday evening.

Several houses were also damaged in the earthquake.

Tremors were felt in different parts of Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, China and other countries after a powerful 6.8 quake jolted the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region.

The Tremors were felt in countries including Pakistan, Afghanistan, China, India, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.

Different parts of Punjab felt tremors of moderate intensity on Thursday in a magnitude 4.4 earthquake.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), tremors were felt in Sargodha, Chiniot, Hafizabad, Faisalabad, Nankana Sahib and its adjourning areas.

The PMD said that the magnitude of the earthquake was recorded at 4.4 on the Richter scale and the epicentre was 30km away from Sargodha at a depth of 30km.

