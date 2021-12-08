Earthquake hits parts of Karachi

KARACHI: Tremors have been felt in different parts of Karachi after an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hit the metropolitan on Wednesday night, ARY NEWS reported.

Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) confirmed the earthquake in Karachi with tremors being felt in Malir, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Sohrab Goth, and other parts of the city.

Other areas of the city hit by the tremors included Gulzar-e-Hijri, II Chundrigar Road, Quaidabad, Port Qasim, Saddar, Pehalwan Goth, Shah Faisal Colony, Lyari, Khadda Market, Delhi Colony, and other areas.



The Richter scale recorded the earthquake at 4.1 with an epicenter near Defence Housing Authority (DHA) phase 9 and a depth of 15 Kilometers, the PMD confirmed and added that the time of the tremors was recorded at 10:16 pm.

PMD Director Zahid Rafi said that it was surprising for them to witness a high-magnitude earthquake hitting Karachi with an epicenter within the city.

“We have not witnessed this magnitude of earthquake generating from within Karachi and previously tremors of just over 3.1 have been generated from a mountainous area in the outskirts of the city,” he said.

He said that Karachi has other fault lines and we will be examining them in order to study its future impacts.

Social media was also abuzz with the earthquake reports as netizens shared videos and pictures of their respective areas.

#Earthquake Update Date 08/12/2021

Time : 12:16:04

Latitude: 25.17 N

Longitude: 67.29 E

Magnitude: 4.1

Depth:15

Region: Near DHA Karachi pic.twitter.com/awOlRIBSNG — Pak Met Department محکمہ موسمیات (@pmdgov) December 8, 2021



Meanwhile, other parts of the Sindh province also reported tremors including Thatta, Gharo, Dhabeji, and other areas.

