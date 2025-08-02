Earthquake tremors felt in Islamabad, adjoining areas

ISLAMABAD: A 5.1-magnitude earthquake jolted parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and adjoining areas Sunday midnight as confirmed by the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC).

Rarthquake tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and their surrounding regions, including Mardan, Murree, Haripur, Chakwal, Talagang, and Kallar Kahar.

The NSMC reported the earthquake’s magnitude at 5.1, with a depth of 10 kilometers, and its epicenter located 15 kilometers southeast of Rawat.

The tremors were experienced at 12:10 AM, prompting residents to rush out of their homes reciting the Kalima Tayyaba.

A day earlier, a 5.4-magnitude earthquake was felt in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Azad Kashmir, and the federal capital Islamabad.

The NSMC confirmed that the 5.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded at a depth of 102km, while its epicenter was in Hindukush Mountain region in Afghanistan. Tremors were also felt in various areas of Afghanistan and Tajikistan, NSMC stated.

The quake jolted Peshawar and adjoining areas, Swat, Malakand, Nowshera, Charsadda, Karak, Dir, Mardan, Mohmand, Shangla, Hangu, Swabi, Haripur, and Abbottabad districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Tremors were also felt in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Lahore, Attock, Taxila, Murree, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Ferozwala, Muridke and other parts of Punjab. The earthquake also jolted Mirpur in Azad Kashmir and adjoining areas