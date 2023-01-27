Earthquake tremors felt in Khuzdar, adjoining areas 

KHUZDAR: Earthquake tremors of moderate intensity jolted the Khuzdar district of Balochistan and adjoining areas, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), the quake’s epicentre was near Khuzdar. The earthquake’s depth was 33 km, and its magnitude on the Richter scale was 4.4.

Authorities have reported no loss of life until now. Tremors relatively closer to the surface are likely to bear long-term adverse effects on the buildings.

Read more: EARTHQUAKE TREMORS JOLT PESHAWAR, PARTS OF KP

Earlier, earthquake tremors of 5.6 intensity jolted Peshawar, Kohat and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) reported the epicenter of the earthquake was 237km away from Chitral in the west. The depth of the earthquake was 190 km and its magnitude on the Richter scale was 5.6.

Comments