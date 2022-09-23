Earthquake tremors felt in Khuzdar, adjoining areas

Khuzdar: Earthquake tremors of moderate intensity jolted the Khuzdar district of Balochistan and adjoining areas on Friday.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), the quake’s epicentre was near Khuzdar. The earthquake’s depth was 10 km, and its magnitude on the Richter scale was 3.3.

Authorities have reported no loss of life until now. Tremors relatively closer to the surface are likely to bear long-term adverse effects on the buildings.

Last year in December, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 jolted Karachi. An earthquake of this magnitude in Karachi shocked the seismic experts, as they had never earlier recorded an earthquake of such strength with an epicentre within the provincial capital city.

Director Seismology Division of Pakistan Meteorology Division (PMD) had said that tremors of magnitude just over 3.1 have hit Karachi in the past, with their epicentres being outside the provincial capital. While this quake had its epicentre in DHA, 15 kilometres north of Karachi.

