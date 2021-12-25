Earthquake tremors felt in Quetta, Battagram

ISLAMABAD: Earthquake tremors have been felt in parts of the country including Quetta and Battagram areas of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provinces respectively on Saturday, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), the tremors were felt in Quetta, Pishin, and Mangi area in Ziarat. The intensity of the earthquake was recorded at 4.8 on the Richter scale with its epicentre six kilometers north of Quetta.

A panic spread among masses after the jolts who came out of their houses while reciting verses from the Holy Quran. No loss of life and property is however reported from the tremors so far.

On the other hand, Battagram area of the KP province has also reported earthquakes with locals claiming that it was the fourth time since midnight that they have felt the tremors.

On Friday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 struck Swat and other areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

Read More: 4.1 magnitude earthquake in Karachi ‘surprising’: PMD

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed the quake with an intensity of 4.3 on Richter Scale hit Swat and adjoining areas, sending people fleeing their homes in panic.

It had a depth of 226 kilometres with the epicentre in the Hindu Kush mountain range, the monitoring centre said.