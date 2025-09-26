Earthquake tremors hit Punjab, KP and Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Earthquake tremors were felt in various parts of Pakistan on Friday morning, ARY News reported, quoting the Seismological Center.

As per details, parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and surrounding areas.

Reports confirmed that tremors were also experienced in Peshawar, Swat, Upper Dir, Bisham, Attock, and Chitral.

According to the Seismological Center, the earthquake measured 5.5 on the Richter scale at a depth of 195 kilometers. The epicenter was located in Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region.

Earlier in September, earthquake jolted Islamabad, parts of Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the tremors began from the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan, with a recorded depth of 111 kilometres.

The earthquake tremors were felt in Peshawar, Abbottabad, Malakand, Mardan, Hangu, Nowshera, Battagram, Swat, Bajaur, Mohmand, Buner, Attock, Mianwali, and Gujranwala.

These tremors follow a series of earlier shocks in the region, with experts warning of ongoing tectonic activity due to Pakistan’s location near the Eurasian and Indian plate junction.