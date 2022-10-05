Earthquake jolts felt in Gilgit Baltistan

GILGIT: Earthquake tremors of magnitude 3.3 jolted Gilgit Baltistan and adjoining areas on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), the epicentre of the earthquake was 11 kilometres northwest of Gilgit. The depth of the earthquake was 29 km, and its magnitude was 3.3 on the Richter scale.

No casualties have been reported due to the earthquake as of now.

On September 29, earthquake tremors of magnitude 3 jolted Chitral and adjoining areas.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), the epicentre of the tremors was 45 kilometres north of Chitral. The depth of the quake was 33 km, and its magnitude was 3 on the Richter scale.

In another similar incident on Septemebr27, earthquake tremors of 2.9 intensity jolted multiple areas of Azad Kashmir including Mirpur.

Also Read: Earthquake tremors jolt Chitral, adjoining areas

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), the epicentre of the earthquake was 9 km northeast of Jund. The depth of the earthquake was 35 km and its magnitude on the Richter scale was 2.9.

Comments