Earthquake tremors jolt KP, Pujnab, twin cities

ISLAMABAD: A partial earthquake tremors jolted different regions of Pakistan on Thursday, including Islamabad, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.



The earthquake in Pakistan measured 5.9 on the Richter scale, causing panic among residents who came out of homes and buildings for safety.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the tremors began from the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan, with a recorded depth of 111 kilometres.

The earthquake tremors were felt in major cities and districts, including Peshawar, Abbottabad, Malakand, Mardan, Hangu, Nowshera, Battagram, Swat, Bajaur, Mohmand, Buner, Attock, Mianwali, and Gujranwala.

According to the eyewitnesses, many residents started reciting prayers as they left their homes. Despite strong tremors, rescue officials confirmed no immediate reports of casualties or structural damage in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

These earthquake tremors follow a series of earlier tremors in the region, with experts warning of ongoing tectonic activity due to Pakistan’s location near the Eurasian and Indian plate junction.

Read More: Pakistan sends earthquake relief aid to Afghanistan

Earlier, Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs, Engineer Amir Muqam, on Thursday, formally handed over a large consignment of relief goods to Afghan authorities at the Torkham border, aimed at supporting victims of the recent devastating earthquake in eastern Afghanistan.

The relief effort, undertaken on the directives of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, includes essential food items, medicines, and other daily-use supplies to assist Afghan communities affected by the 6.0-magnitude earthquake that struck on Sunday.