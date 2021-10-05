Earthquake tremors jolt Mingora, adjoining areas in Swat

SWAT: The tremors of of magnitude 4.1 and 4.7 on the Richter Scale rattled Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mingora and adjoining areas in Swat in the wee hours of Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), the two tremors of the quake had a depth of 180 and 130 kilometres and its epicentre was the Hindu Kush region at Pakistan, Afghanistan and Tajikistan border area.

There were no reports of losses of life and property, in earthquake.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter Scale earlier jolted Swat and adjoining areas on Sunday.

According to the NSMC, the earthquake had a depth of 212 kilometres and its epicentre was the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border area.

Earlier, a magnitude 3.4 earthquake struck western parts of Balochistan’s Khuzdar district.

The NSMC relayed that the intensity of the quake was recorded at 3.4 on the Richter Scale while its epicenter was at 65 kilometres west of the city.

On September 26, an earthquake with an intensity of 4.3 on Richter Scale had hit the Swat region and adjoining areas.

