Earthquake tremors jolt Mirpur, Azad Kashmir

Mirpur: Earthquake tremors of 2.9 intensity jolted multiple areas of Azad Kashmir including Mirpur on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), the epicentre of the earthquake was 9 km northeast of Jund. The depth of the earthquake was 35 km and its magnitude on the Richter scale was 2.9.

However, no casualties were reported due to the tremors.

On September 5, earthquake tremors of 5.4 intensity jolted Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on late Sunday night.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), the epicentre of the tremors was Afghanistan. The depth of the earthquake was 32 km and its magnitude on the Richter scale was 5.4.

No loss of life has been reported after the quake. It is to be mentioned here that the tremors relatively closer to the surface are likely to bear long-term adverse effects on the buildings.

