2.6 magnitude earthquake shakes parts of Karachi

KARACHI: Earthquake tremors were felt across various areas of Karachi on Wednesday night, with a magnitude of 2.6 recorded on the Richter scale.

As per details, light tremors were felt in several parts of Karachi, including Quaidabad and Malir, at approximately 1:44 AM Wednesday night.

According to the Seismological Center, the earthquake measured 2.6 on the Richter scale and originated at a depth of 10 kilometers.

The epicentre was located within a one-kilometer radius around Malir and its surrounding areas.

Karachi in recent days has witnessed a series of low to mild level earthquakes.

Chief Meteorologist Ameer Haider stated that “the seismic energy gathered at the Landhi Fault Line activity, being released with quakes.”

He said the intensity of earthquake tremors will drop gradually.

Commenting on the jolts in the city official said that no damage made by the mild tremors till now. “These tremors are part of the ongoing seismic activity along the city’s active fault lines” official said.

These tremors are being caused by the seismicity along the Landhi Fault Region, which is one of the two active fault lines in the Karachi region. Another fault line lies near Thana Bola Khan.

“Historically, no major earthquake reported on the Landhi Fault Line,” chief meteorologist said.