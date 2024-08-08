PM Shehbaz approves reform programme for ‘Ease of Doing Business’ in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday approved the launch of the largest reform programme for Ease of Doing Business in history aimed at bringing in business and investment to Pakistan, ARY News reported.

The prime minister accorded the approval while chairing a meeting regarding ease of doing business. The first digital registry of Pakistani laws and rules is initiated to promote business and investment.

PM Shehbaz also thanked the international institutions which expressed interest in funding the project. PM Shehbaz directed to finalise agreements with the international institutions interested in funding of the project.

The prime minister especially thanked the American development partners for their interest in assisting the implementation of the agenda of economic reforms of the government.

He said besides meetings and consultations the relevant officials and ministries should ensure timely implementation of the policy measures.

PM Shehbaz also formed a special committee mandated to fully focus on the implementation of the project. He said in the first phase of the project, sectors of high importance would be reformed.

Federal ministers Muhammad Aurangzeb, Ahad Khan Cheema, Attaullah Tarar, Abdul Aleem Khan, Minister for State Shaza Fatima Khawaja, chief secretaries of the four provinces and high level officials attended the meeting.

The meeting was informed about the details of the project and the timeline for its implementation. It was briefed that all the laws and rules for investment would be compiled together and digitized and all the unnecessary laws and rules which were hurdles in the way of investment and business would be abolished.

Bureaucratic hurdles would be removed and the time needed for registration and permits and other important steps would be reduced through digitization. These steps would not only create ease in doing business and making investments but would also put the private sector on fast-paced progress.

It was further briefed that this project would bring Pakistan among those countries in the world which were most suitable for ease of doing business and investment.

The prime minister set the target that in the first part of the project, highly important laws and rules should be collected and compiled on a priority basis by December 2024.