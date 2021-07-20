Wednesday, July 21, 2021
Web Desk

Easy recipe to cook delicious ‘Kaleji Fry’ this Eidul Azha

ARY Zaug brings an easy recipe for making delicious ‘Kaleji Fry / Fried Liver’ that doesn’t take much time, even for those who have just started to cook.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 half kilogram kaleji [Liver]
  • 1 teaspoon ginger paste
  • 1 teaspoon garlic paste
  • 1/2 teaspoon kachri [tenderiser]
  • 1/2 teaspoon coriander powder
  • 1/4 or 1/2 teaspoon turmeric
  • 1/4 or 1/2 teaspoon garam masala [a blend of ground spices]
  • 1 teaspoon chilli powder
  • 2 lemons
  • Salt to taste

Method

  1. Make a paste of all spices and lemon juice and marinate the kaleji in it overnight.
  2. Put on skewer, brush with oil and grill for approximately 10 to 20 minutes on charcoal or gas flame.
  3. Kaleji should be slightly spongy when done.
  4. Serve with green chutney, mixed with a little yogurt.
