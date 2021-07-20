Easy recipe to cook delicious ‘Kaleji Fry’ this Eidul Azha

ARY Zaug brings an easy recipe for making delicious ‘Kaleji Fry / Fried Liver’ that doesn’t take much time, even for those who have just started to cook.

Ingredients

1/2 half kilogram kaleji [Liver]

1 teaspoon ginger paste

1 teaspoon garlic paste

1/2 teaspoon kachri [tenderiser]

1/2 teaspoon coriander powder

1/4 or 1/2 teaspoon turmeric

1/4 or 1/2 teaspoon garam masala [a blend of ground spices]

1 teaspoon chilli powder

2 lemons

Salt to taste

Method