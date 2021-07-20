Easy recipe to cook delicious ‘Kaleji Fry’ this Eidul Azha

ARY Zaug brings an easy recipe for making delicious ‘Kaleji Fry / Fried Liver’ that doesn’t take much time, even for those who have just started to cook.
Ingredients
- 1/2 half kilogram kaleji [Liver]
- 1 teaspoon ginger paste
- 1 teaspoon garlic paste
- 1/2 teaspoon kachri [tenderiser]
- 1/2 teaspoon coriander powder
- 1/4 or 1/2 teaspoon turmeric
- 1/4 or 1/2 teaspoon garam masala [a blend of ground spices]
- 1 teaspoon chilli powder
- 2 lemons
- Salt to taste
Method
- Make a paste of all spices and lemon juice and marinate the kaleji in it overnight.
- Put on skewer, brush with oil and grill for approximately 10 to 20 minutes on charcoal or gas flame.
- Kaleji should be slightly spongy when done.
- Serve with green chutney, mixed with a little yogurt.