Two planes clip wings at Manchester Airport, halt flights

Two outgoing planes clipped wings while on the ground at Manchester Airport, disrupting flight operations for a while, as confirmed by EasyJet airline and reported by The Independent.

The runway was momentarily closed by airport officials while the planes were inspected.

The flights in question were EZY2117 from Manchester to Charles de Gaulle in Paris and EZY2267 from Manchester to Gibraltar.

“EasyJet can confirm that the wing tips of two aircraft came into contact whilst taxiing to the runway at Manchester airport this morning,” a spokesperson stated.

“The aircraft returned to stand to disembark customers who have been provided with refreshment vouchers whilst replacement aircraft are arranged to operate the flights.”

The spokesperson added, “We apologise to customers for the delay to their flights.The safety of our passengers and crew is our highest priority.”