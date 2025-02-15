ECB clarifies stance on Pakistan players’ The Hundred future after IPL involvement

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has clarified its stance on the Pakistan players’ participation in The Hundred after IPL franchises bought stakes in the teams.

Concerns were raised about the future of Pakistan players in the ECB’s flagship competition after several IPL franchises such as Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals bought minority stakes in all eight franchises of The Hundred.

However, ECB Chief Executive Richard Gould has assured that Pakistan players will not be barred from the competition despite the involvement of Indian investors.

It is to be noted here that IPL franchises have not signed Pakistan players since the second IPL edition in 2009 due to the strained relations between the two neighbours.

The SA20, where all six teams are at least partly owned by the IPL franchises has seen no Pakistani participation so far in its three seasons.

Amid the growing concerns about the future of Pakistan players in The Hundred, Richard Gould said that the IPL involvement will not have any effect on the policy regarding the Pakistan players.

“We’re aware of that in other regions, but that won’t be happening here,” he said.

The ECB chief also shared his views on the BCCI’s policy to restrict active Indian male players from participating in overseas T20 leagues.

Richard Gould said that The Hundred’s expansion does not factor in the participation of Indian players.

“In terms of availability for Indian players, that is not factored into our plans. The BCCI’s position has been very clear. At some point, we’d love to see Indian players come and play in England,” he said.