ECC approves $190mn for Covid-19 vaccine procurement

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Thursday approved a technical supplementary grant worth $190 million to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for the procurement of the Covid vaccine.

The ECC meeting held in Islamabad with Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan in the chair also approved a technical supplementary grant of Rs30 million in favor of the Ministry of Energy for the execution of development schemes of Sindh Province under PSDP.

Another technical supplementary grant worth 300 million rupees was also approved by ECC in favour of the Interior Division for the establishment of Pakistan Emergency Helpline.

On the recommendations of the technical advisory committee, ECC also cancelled the floating of fresh tender to import wheat on the occasion.

Earlier, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance & Revenue Mr. Shaukat Tarin presided over the meeting of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) of the ECC today.

The meeting of TAC was attended by Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research Syed Fakhar Imam, Federal Minister for Energy Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Federal Minister for Privatization Mian Muhammad Soomro, Federal Secretaries and other senior officers.

The TAC discussed 15 summaries and presented its recommendations to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet for their consideration.

