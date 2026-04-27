ECC approves export of donkey meat and hides from Gwadar

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Monday approved the export of donkey meat and hides from the Gwadar Donkey Slaughterhouse.

ECC of the Cabinet met at the Finance Division under the chairmanship of the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, an official statement said.

The ECC took up regular agenda items and approved a number of proposals, including Technical Supplementary Grants (TSGs) across ministries and divisions.

These included Rs 100 million for the Cannabis Control and Regulatory Authority (CCRA) under the Cabinet Division for renovation and operationalisation of its facilities, and Rs 311 million for the Government of Balochistan to support an incentive package approved by the Prime Minister for PAS and PSP officers posted in the province.

Additionally, Rs 372 million was approved for the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) under the Ministry of Law and Justice to support digital transformation and the implementation of AI-based systems.

A grant of Rs 30 million was also approved for the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination to provide financial rewards to the Pakistan national hockey team for qualifying for the FIH Hockey World Cup after eight years.

The ECC also considered a summary submitted by the National Food Security & Research Division seeking approval of recommendations regarding export of donkey meat and hides from Gwadar Donkey Slaughter House, and approved a proposal for disposal of existing inventory as per the applicable regulations and export protocols.

The ECC further considered a summary submitted by the Power Division regarding the Public Service Obligation (PSO) Agreement with Ex-WAPDA Distribution Companies (XWDISCOs) and asked for referring the matter to the Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises (CCoSOEs), for it being the suitable forum.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Commerce Mr. Jam Kamal Khan, Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Mr. Rana Tanveer Hussain (virtually), Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives of Pakistan Prof. Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary (virtually), Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production Mr. Haroon Akhtar Khan, along with federal secretaries and senior officials from the relevant ministries, divisions, and regulatory authorities.