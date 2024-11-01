Rs 1.8 billion approved for president, PM’s VVIP planes

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the federal cabinet approved Rs 1.8 billion as a technical supplementary grant to overhaul of engines of two VVIP planes being used by President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif for state duties, ARY News reported.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb chaired the ECC meeting that also several considered proposals from different sectors.

“The ECC considered and approved a Technical Supplementary Grant to the tune of Rs. 1.8 billion to the Ministry of Defence for overhaul of engines of two VVIP aircraft being utilized for state duties with the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan,” a press statement issued here read.

The ECC considered a proposal from the Ministry of National Food Security & Research for the allocation of domestic and imported wheat stocks of PASSCO among wheat-deficient agencies/regions for Food Year 2024-25.

The ECC discussed the issue threadbare and decided that domestic and imported wheat would be allocated and released by PASSCO based on the allocation ratio decided by ECC on 1st February 2024.

“Till full disposal of imported wheat stock, and all seven wheat-deficit agencies/regions would lift the wheat as per their committed demand during the Food Year 2024-25. The ECC however directed that the wheat to be picked up by agencies/regions be tested beforehand for purpose of quality and fitness for consumption,” the statement added.

Read More: ECC places industrial sector on priority list for gas usage

The ECC also okayed a proposal from the Ministry of Interior for grant of a Technical Supplementary Grant amounting to Rs. 252.711 million against the same amount surrendered by the Ministry of Housing and Works, for allocation to Capital Development Authority to ensure uninterrupted provision of civic services at the Prime Minister’s Office (Public), Prime Minister’s Office Internal and Prime Minister’s Staff Colony.

The ECC also took up and approved a proposal of Ministry of Interior for the provision of Rs. 2.939 billion as Technical Supplementary Grant to Director General Immigration & Passports for purchase of two e-Passport Personalisation systems and six desktop personalisation machines for uninterrupted and smooth official business of the Directorate in the public interest.