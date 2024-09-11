ECC places industrial sector on priority list for gas usage

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approved a proposal for placing gas use for industrial processes as the first priority alongside domestic and commercial sectors, ARY News reported.

The ECC meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb also considered other proposals from different ministries.

On the summary of the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) regarding a change in the gas supply priority order, the ECC approved the proposal to amend the existing gas allocation priority by placing gas use for industrial processes as the first priority alongside domestic and commercial sectors.

The gas use for industries using captive power was relegated to a lower priority alongside the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) sector. “This measure would facilitate the industry using gas in its processes, as they would be included in the top priority category,” said a press statement issued here.

The ECC also reviewed a summary from the Ministry of Communications concerning the “Kalkatak-Chitral 48 km (Section-III) Road Project (N-45) – Procurement of Civil Works” and authorised it and the National Highway Authority to proceed with the procurement of civil works as per Public Procurement Rule-5.

Read More: ECC approves hike in gas prices

The ECC also okayed a proposal for the provision of funds amounting to Rs. 238.42 million, for clearing arrears of wheat subsidy schemes 2015-16, by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research (NFSR).

ECC took into account the recommendations of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue and directed the concerned ministry to arrange the funds through the available budgetary resources and settle the long pending claims.

On a proposal of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research for a loan of Rs. 656 million to the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC) to enable the organisation to pay salaries and pensions to its employees, the ECC deliberated on the rationale and decided that this entity should be considered for wound-up.

It was therefore directed that a case be submitted to the Cabinet Committee for Rightsizing of the Federal Government.