ECC approves subsidy on five essential items

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet on Thursday allowed regulatory cover to barter trade arrangements with Afghanistan and Iran.

The approval was given in the ECC meeting chaired by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin here in Islamabad on Thursday.

The summary for granting regulatory support for establishing barter trade arrangements with the two neghbouring countries was presented by Ministry of Commerce before ECC.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam; Federal Minister for Economic Affairs; Omar Ayub Khan, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib; federal secretaries and other senior officers.

The cabinet committee allowed Ministry of Industries and Production to build strategic reserves of sugar to avoid price variation/hike in prices in future. Accordingly, the federal government would purchase 0.30 million metric ton sugar and provincial governments of Punjab and Sindh would purchase 0.20 million metric tons of sugar for strategic reserves from sugar mills in current crop year when the prices are lower in the local market.

The ECC after discussion allowed the continuation of subsidy on five essential items for the period from 24 to 28 of February 2022 and for the month of March 2022.

Further, the chair directed the Utility Stores Corporation to seek guidance from Ministry of Law and Justice on continuation of subsidy on these items for the initial 23 days of February.

On the request of Ministry of National Food Security and Research, ECC allowed the withdrawal of its earlier summary for 50,000 MT wheat to Afghanistan and granted permission for already provided 6627 M Tons of Wheat worth of Rs. 0.67 billion to Afghanistan.

It also approved Rs. 20 million for Ministry of Housing and Works for Execution of Development Schemes in Sindh Province under SAP”; Rs. 200 million in favour of Ministry of Housing and Works from PSDP and Rs. 450 million for Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination for the project “Strengthening Existing Capacity for National Institute of Health for Effective Response Against Covid-19 Pandemic in Pakistan.”

Comments