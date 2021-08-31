ECC to take up Roosevelt Hotel, COVID vaccine purchase issues today  

ISLAMABAD: Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) meeting to be headed by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin will mull over a three-point agenda regarding Roosevelt Hotel, local bodies polls in cantonment areas, and purchase of COVID vaccine today, ARY NEWS reported on Tuesday.

According to sources privy to the details of the meeting, the ECC would mull over the financial issues faced by the Roosevelt Hotel and would discuss options to address it.

“The meeting will also approve a funding of Rs 215 million for holding local bodies polls in cantonment areas nationwide,” they said.

The sources further shared that the meeting would also mull over the release of US$300 million for the purchase of COVID vaccines and related equipment in order to boost efforts to deal with the fourth wave of the pandemic in the country.

“Decision on the provision of a supplementary grant of US$500 million for the health department will also be mulled over during the ECC meeting,” they said.

In its previous meeting, the Economic Coordination Council (ECC) approved the import of 200,000 tonnes of sugar in a meeting headed by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin.

The Trading Corporation of Pakistan was tasked with importing 200,000 tonnes of sugar.

The meeting also approved an exemption on the import of drones from China to be used in tackling swarms of locusts in the country. The ECC meeting headed by Shaukat Tarin also approved aid for Syria on a humanitarian basis.