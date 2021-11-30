ECC decides to make JJVL LPG plant at Jamshoro operational

KARACHI: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has decided to make the Jamshoro Joint Venture Limited (JJVL) LPG plant operational, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The ECC in its decision to overcome the gas crisis in Sindh has wrote a letter to Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) for resumption of the gas supply to the JJVL for production of the Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

“The ECC has sent a letter to the SSGC board for resumption of the gas supply on November 09,” according to sources. “The SSGC board should fulfill its legal responsibilities with resumption of the gas supply to the JJVL.

According to sources, SSGC has shown lack of action over the ECC decision in last 21 days.

Sui Southern Gas Company had suspended gas supply to the Jamshoro LPG plant in June 2020. As a result daily production of about 500 tons of LPG went offline and it had been substituted with billions of rupees gas imports.

LPG Distributors Association of Pakistan Chairman Irfan Khokhar has said that with restoration of gas supply to the JJVL, over 500 tons of LPG will be produced, which will also help to stabilize and lower the prices in the country.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!