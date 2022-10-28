ECC okays amendments in Import Policy Order 2022

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has okayed amendments in the Import Policy Order 2022, allowing imports of wood by March 31 – 2023, ARY News reported on Friday.

In other decisions during ECC’s session held under the chair of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, a grant worth Rs330 million was approved for the Frontier Constabulary.

The ECC approved imports of 800,000 metric tonnes of wheat through TCP while the import will be processed under a state-level bilateral agreement.

The auction rate for 120,000 tonnes of wheat import from the private sector was also approved. The auction rate for wheat import was fixed at $373 per metric tonne.

It has been decided to provide wheat to the provinces from PASSCO reserves.

Moreover, it was decided to import 300,000 tonnes of fertilizer at the price of $520 per metric tonne.

