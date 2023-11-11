ECC okays Digital Information Infrastructure project

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has approved Rs5 billion for the Digital Information Infrastructure project.

The approval was accorded during the meeting of the ECC on Friday held in Islamabad with Caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar in the chair.

The ECC has given the nod for an extension in the government’s guarantee ceiling of Rs100 billion in favour of Pakistan State Oil (PSO) till the end of next month.

It is pertinent to mention here that the outstanding dues of Pakistan State Oil (PSO) from various governments and private sectors have now surged past a staggering Rs700 billion.

The ECC meeting also approved the disbursement of Rs20 billion credited to the Federal Government Account by the Finance Department Government of Punjab for further disbursement to the Green Corporative Initiative, a press release read.

The Economic Coordination Committee has also made the decision on the Uniform Quarterly Tariff Adjustments for K-Electric consumers.

It has been decided that the tariff rationalization guidelines already issued to National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) shall be applicable on the consumption of July, August, and September 2023 to be recovered from K-Electric consumers in December 2023, January 2024, and February 2024, respectively.