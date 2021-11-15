ECC okays funds for local bodies elections, IPPs, COVID vaccines

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet on Monday approved funds for local bodies’ elections in the country, purchasing of COVID vaccines, and payments to independent power producers (IPPs), ARY NEWS reported.

The meeting headed by federal minister Omar Ayub approved Rs4.785 billion for local bodies elections and preparation of voter lists. Rs134.783 billion were approved for a second installment to be paid to the IPPs under an agreement with the government.

The meeting also approved a US$200 million grant for the purchase of COVID vaccines.

The ECC also gave a nod for the provision of Rs1.80 billion funds for the interior ministry, and Rs5.85 billion funds for uplift projects in Sindh and Balochistan provinces.

It also approved supplementary grants of Rs338 million for the Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen (SAW) authority and Rs10 billion for sustainable growth. Moreover, on a summary from the commerce ministry, an exemption from PEPRA rules was given for the purchase of urea from TCP for the Rabi season.

A policy regarding small and medium enterprises (SME) from 2021 to 2025 also came under consideration during the meeting.

