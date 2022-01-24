ECC fixes prices of naswar, hookah, other tobacco products

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the federal cabinet has fixed new prices of naswar, hookah and other tobacco products, ARY News reported on Monday.

A special meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) was held today which was virtually chaired by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin to discuss the Minimum Indicative Prices (MID) of Tobacco.

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam, federal secretaries and senior officers attended the meeting.

During the session, the Ministry of National Food Security & Research submitted proposals for Minimum Indicative Prices (MID) of tobacco.

The ECC after detailed deliberation considered and approved the following MIP of various types of tobacco crop for the year 2022 for further submission to the federal cabinet for its approval.

The new rates of Flue Cured Virginia (FCV) for the plain area will be Rs240 per kilogram and Rs281.13 per kilogram for the sub-mountainous area.

The committee fixed the price of Dark Air-Cured Tobacco (DAC) up to Rs149.09 per kilogram and Rs123 per kg for White Patta (WP). The new price of Burley will be Rs187.5 per kg, whereas, naswar, snuff, hookah and other Rustica tobacco and its products’ prices will be Rs123 per kilogram.

Comments