ECC approves tenders to import 100,000MT sugar

ISLAMABAD: Federal finance minister Shaukat Tarin presided over an Economic Coordination Committee huddle on Monday greenlighting, among other things, the tender to import 100,000 metric tons of sugar, ARY News reported.

In the meeting today, for the cotton crop, owing to a production decrease, food security department has been tasked with setting an intervention price within 15 days.

Separately for the utility stores, the subsidies given on at least five essential items have been extended for 15 more days by ECC.

In addition, the meeting today approved a technical supplementary grant to many divisions and affairs with the foreign affairs department and Frontier Corps of Balochistan getting the largest pies with Rs2 billion and Rs1.1 billion in grants respectively.

Other departments to seek technical supplementary grant are Aviation division with Rs10 million; National Syndromic Surveillance Program (NSSP) with Rs73.87 million, Inter-provincial coordination claims Rs16.70 million; and Rs2 billion for foreign affairs.