ECD Responsive Caregiving Education in Healthcare Landscape: ECD PREP ObGyn AKU marks its Five-Year Impact

Early childhood development (ECD) is the foundational years of human life span development. Evidence suggests that children provided with nurturing care during these earliest years of life tend to show better health and development outcomes compared to the ones deprived of these essentials.

More so, over 80 percent of a child’s brain develops optimally at the age of five, making ECD a crucial stage that shapes future learning and overall well-being.

During these early years, children thrive in rich, stimulating environments that build strong physical, cognitive, emotional, and social abilities. A holistic approach to ECD focuses not only on academic readiness, but it also encourages creativity, emotional intelligence, and critical thinking through play-based and inquiry-based learning. These experiences help children develop self-regulation, resilience, confidence, and ease the transition into structured education. Collaboration between parents and educators further enhances this growth, ensuring consistent support across home and school.

Parenting has a profound role in developing a child’s emotional, social, and cognitive skills from the earliest years of life. From the very beginning, the way parents interact with their children through play, daily conversation, guidance, and comfort creates the ground for lifelong learning and relationships. Positive relationships and warmth, expressed through affection, praise, and responsiveness, help children develop a sense of security and trust, leading to secure attachment.

Responsive parenting, where caregivers are sensitive to providing consistent care and fulfilling children’s needs, has been shown to promote healthy developmental outcomes. Evidence also suggests that parenting interventions introduced during the first three years of life play a crucial role in promoting early childhood development (ECD) by enhancing both child and parenting outcomes across different socio-economic settings. These programs are most effective when they actively involve all parents and caregivers, like fathers and other primary caregivers, recognizing their significant impact on a child’s learning and growth. Initiating such interventions early, like during pregnancy, amplifies developmental benefits by fostering stronger cognitive, emotional, and social foundations through early stimulation.

The AKU ECD PREP (Early Childhood Development: Parenting, Responsive Caregiving, Education Program) is transforming healthcare by integrating parenting education and responsive caregiving into the maternal and child health continuum. Grounded in the WHO Nurturing Care Framework, the programme emphasizes that nurturing care from conception to age eight forms the foundations for lifelong learning and well-being. By integrating education, research, and service delivery, ECD PREP promotes family-centered healthcare and empowers parents as active partners in their child’s development. There are several institutions that have recently started working on integrating ECD in healthcare settings.

At the Aga Khan University, ECD PREP is one of the pioneering initiatives in scaling ECD responsive parenting education in the healthcare settings that was launched in November 2020. The ECD PREP model is focused around five components, clinical services, workforce capacity development, research, advocacy, systems strengthening. For the clinical services, ECD responsive caregiving education is provided during the antenatal, postnatal, and outpatient stages. Parenting education continues progressively for parents of children up to eight years of age using in person, online and tele parenting education modes. Several courses have been developed using the AKU LEADS platform and other virtual learning environments to strengthen the education and competencies of the ECD workforce, particularly in responsive interactions and related domains.

The team is actively engaged in generating evidence on topics such as the role of AI in ECD, the impact of climate on young children, first-time parenting, and caregiving in resource-constrained settings. Large-scale advocacy campaigns are conducted during International and Global Parents’ Days. In collaboration with Nursing Education Services, AKU ECD PREP has also introduced formal competency for ObGyn nurses to ensure that ECD sessions are integrated into delivery care.

Through these initiatives, AKU ECD PREP is transforming healthcare into a nurturing ecosystem that prioritizes emotional connection, responsive caregiving, and holistic child development. Aiming to make the early childhood years more meaningful and empowering caregivers by strengthening their bond with their children. On the 11th of November 2025 the ECD PREP ObGy celebrated its five-year impact to showcase how healthcare systems can integrate ECD in different streams and proposing the call for action for all healthcare institutions at public and private level to integrate and scale ECD, particularly responsive caregiving in their programs. Hospitals and clinics can strengthen ECD visibility by allocating designated spaces for parents where educational materials are available and informational videos on responsive interactions are displayed.

These may be integrated within waiting areas, dedicated parent corners, or through patient ward television systems to ensure continuous learning opportunities. In addition, strategically placed posters on early childhood development concepts, such as healthy nutrition, responsive caregiving, and mindful screen time, can reinforce awareness and change behavior.

Mandate one ECD module for all Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Pediatric physicians, residents, and nurses to strengthen workforce capacity. Establish formal parenting counseling clinics within healthcare settings, introduce policy measures to monitor ECD implementation, and ensure sustained systemic and financial support for its continuity and scale-up.

Together, these efforts create an environment that nurtures informed, confident, and engaged parents, embedding ECD as a visible and valued part of healthcare practice.