The European Union is considering classifying ethanol used in biocidal products such as hand sanitisers as a dangerous substance over increasing risks of cancer, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

An internal recommendation on October 10 by one of the working groups within the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) flagged ethanol as a toxic substance, which increased the risk of cancer and pregnancy complications and needed to be replaced in cleaning and other products, the FT said.

The ECHA’s Biocidal Products Committee is set to meet between November 25 and November 27.

The ECHA told Reuters in an emailed statement that the regulator was currently assessing ethanol for biocidal use.

The regulator said if its expert committee concluded that ethanol had the potential to cause cancer or harm human reproduction, it would recommend its substitution.

It added that assessments were still ongoing and no conclusions had been made. The final decision will be taken by the European Commission following the committee’s scientific opinion.

The World Health Organization classifies both ethanol and isopropanol as safe to use for hand hygiene.

European Union resigned to 15 percent US tariff

United Kingdom: The United States and European Union clinched a trade agreement that will see EU exports taxed at 15 percent, in a bid to resolve a transatlantic tariff stand-off that threatened to explode into a trade war.

US President Donald Trump emerged from a high-stakes meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at his golf resort in Scotland, describing the deal as the “biggest-ever”.

The deal, which the leaders struck in around an hour, came as the clock ticked down on an August 1 deadline to avoid an across-the-board US levy of 30 percent on European goods.

“We’ve reached a deal. It’s a good deal for everybody. This is probably the biggest deal ever reached in any capacity,” said Trump.