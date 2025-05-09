Economic Affairs Divsion’s X account hacked

The official X (formerly Twitter) account of Pakistan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs was hacked late last night, ARY News reported on Friday, quoting ministry’s spokesperson.

The spokesperson stated that any post made on the platform during the breach does not reflect the ministry’s position and should be disregarded.

They further clarified that a post related to Pakistan-India tensions was published by the hacker, and the ministry had no connection with the content shared.

The spokesperson added that the X account of Ministry of Economic Affairs has been recovered now and the posts of hackers have been removed.

The CERT advisory, issued on Monday, warns that these adversaries are using sophisticated cyber strategies to mislead the public and disrupt Pakistan’s information ecosystem.

According to the advisory, the attackers are employing tactics such as deceptive messages, phishing schemes, and the spread of false stories, all designed to create confusion and instability.

“Hostile elements are taking advantage of the current situation to spread misinformation and conduct cyber attacks on vital sectors,” the advisory stated. “Their goal is to sow chaos and exploit the uncertainty arising from the ongoing tensions at the Line of Control (LoC).”

The advisory strongly urged the public to avoid sharing unverified information or rumors about cyber attacks on Pakistan via social media platforms. It also recommended exercising caution when interacting with suspicious links, emails, or social media posts, urging citizens to verify any incoming messages or news from trusted, official sources only.