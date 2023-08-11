Economic crisis behind increased deaths during crimes: AIG Karachi

KARACHI: “The criminals, driven by desperate economic conditions, are resorting to taking the lives of citizens,” ARY News reported on Friday, quoting an additional IG statement on Street Crimes.

According to the details, Additional Inspector General (IG) Karachi Javed Alam Odho presented a unique logic regarding street crimes, saying that, “due to prevailing economic conditions, criminals are becoming desperate, leading to instances where they take the lives of citizens on resistance.”

It is pertinent to mention here that, more than 80 citizens were killed resisting robbery in Karachi during the first seven months of 2023, as per Citizens Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) report.

According to details shared by the Citizens Police Liaison Committee (CPLC), street crime increased in the first seven months of 2023 as more than 52,000 incidents were reported from January 1 to July 31.

The report said that over 80 people were killed resisting robbery, while more than 16,000 citizens lost their mobile phones۔

The report said that 33,798 motorcycles and 2,296 cars were stolen or snatched during seven months of the ongoing year, while 80 Karachiites were killed during the said period.

Despite the efforts of law enforcement agencies, criminal gangs are still active in the city.