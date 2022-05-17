Economic crisis: Gold prices soar, Dollar eyeing Rs200

The price for 24kt Gold on Tuesday increased by Rs1400 as the local currency depreciated further by 0.80% against the US dollar, ARY News reported.

The price of the precious metal accelerated by yet another Rs1400 to sell at a historic high of Rs1,38,300 on Tuesday.

Subsequently, the price for 10 grams of 24kt gold increased by Rs1200 to sell at Rs1,18,559 in the local market.

Moreover, the price of Gold witnessed a sharp spike of $28 in the international market too to sell at $1828.

Dollar Rate

Meanwhile, the local currency depreciated further by %0.80 to sell at Rs195.74 against the US dollar.

The value of the US Dollar appreciated by Rs2.50 in the open market too.

