‘Economic losses from floods could go over US$30 bn in Pakistan’

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Finance Aisha Ghaus Pasha on Friday shared that the economic losses from recent floods in Pakistan could reach above US$30 billion, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking to media, Aisha Ghaus Pasha said that the World Bank, United Nations, and Asian Development Bank (ADB) are assessing the level of devastation. “IMF will also release the next review of Pakistan’s economy in November,” she said.

She rubbished aside any chances of bringing a mini-budget or imposing additional taxes through other means to achieve tax targets set by the IMF. “We will be sharing data until September 2022 with the IMF,” the state minister on finance said.

She shared that IMF had only demanded primary surplus and provincial cash surplus, however, the situation has turned altogether after floods. “We will apprise them regarding the losses and food imports have resulted in overall hike in import.”

