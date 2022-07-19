Economic turmoil: Dollar spikes by Rs 5.80, PSX loses 496 points

The dollar rate on Tuesday reached an all-time high against the Pakistani rupee and is currently trading at Rs 221 in the interbank market, ARY News reported.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) KSE-100 index fell by 496 points.

According to details, the greenback spiked sharply by Rs 5.80 in the interbank market to settle at Rs 221. The USD is trading at Rs221-222 in the open bank market.

SBP data shows that the USD gained by 1.97% in the interbank market on Monday to settle at Rs215.20.

Moreover, the KSE-100 index also witnessed a bearish trend and lost 410 points on Tuesday. The market fell to 40,870 points on Tuesday, after the USD spike.

