Economy in worst shape than expected, says Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that the economic situation of the country has been worse than the expected, ARY News reported.

PML-N leader Abbasi said that dollar has been closely linked with the economy, the value of dollar will go down with the strength of the economy.

The previous government borrowed loans one after another damaging the entire economic system. “Why this government pays for the follies of others,” he questioned.

“A big political price will be paid for the decisions taken by the government,” he said.

Abbasi said any government decision in this regard will depend on the allies.

Regarding Nawaz Sharif’s return from London, he said either doctors allow him to return or he decides by himself to return back home.

“We don’t know, Imran Khan is now waiting for the call from whom,” he replied on a question. “Now the time has passed ahead of any call, now everyone has to perform,” he added.

Comments