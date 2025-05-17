ECP accepts candidates’ nominations for Punjab Senate by election

LAHORE: The election commission on Saturday approved nomination papers of four candidates for the by election on the Senate’s vacant seat from Punjab, ARY News reported.

The upper house seat from the province was vacated after the death of PML-N Senator Professor Sajid Mir, who passed away on May 03 in Sialkot.

The election commission after scrutiny approved the nomination papers of Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith Pakistan’s PML-N backed candidate Hafiz Abdul Karim.

The nominations of the PTI’s Ijaz Hussain, Mahar Abdul Sattar and Khadija Siddiqui were also approved by the commission after scrutiny of the papers.

Professor Sajid Mir had served as the head of the Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith Pakistan for 40 years. He was elected to the Senate of Pakistan five times and was a close associate of former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif. He was elected as a senator on the PML-N ticket.