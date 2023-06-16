ECP accepts Hafiz Naeem’s stance regarding Karachi mayor election: JI

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) spokesperson said on Friday that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has accepted Hafiz Naeemur Rehman regarding the Karachi mayor election, ARY News reported.

The JI spokesperson said in a statement that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has set a condition to issue the notification for the successful mayor and deputy mayor of Karachi after the Sindh High Court’s (SHC) verdict on Hafiz Naeemur Rehman’s petition.

Hafiz Naeem had filed a petition in the Sindh High Court (SHC) to challenge the amendments in the Local Government (LG) Act approved by the Sindh Assembly regarding the mayoral candidate.

READ: No complaint received regarding Karachi mayor election: EC Sindh



The spokesperson added that the high court will announce a just verdict on Hafiz Naeem’s petition. It added that Jamaat-e-Islami will use all legal forums against the rigging in the Karachi mayor election.

The spokesperson said that it was an unconstitutional move to amend the Sindh LG Act after the completion of all union committees (UCs) polls just to award the mayor’s slot to an unelected person.

READ: JI seeks CEC to cancel Karachi mayor election, demands fresh poll



Two days ago, the Sindh High Court (SHC) rejected a petition seeking restraining order against the legislation on mayor’s election.

A division bench heard the petition filed by Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman, Jamaat Islami’s candidate for Karachi’s mayor.

The bench maintained the notification about the polling schedule and adjourned further hearing of the case till June 22.