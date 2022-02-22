ECP accepts Nisar Khuhro’s nomination papers for Senate seat

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday accepted PPP leader Nisar Khuhro’s nomination papers for by-election on a Senate seat that fell vacant after lifetime disqualification of PTI leader Faisal Vawda.

The election monitoring body accepted his papers after scrutiny.

A total of eight candidates, including PPP Sindh president Nisar Khuhro, Gul Mohammad Jakhrani, Mukhtar Ahmed, Ajiz Damrah, Ali Palh, Shozeb Kapadia, Arsalan Agha, Aman Kazi and Tahir Shah, filed their nominations.

Polling for the vacant senate seat will be held on March 09 in the Sindh Assembly building, according to the ECP.

On Feb 9, the commission disqualified Vawda for lifetime under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution.

An ECP bench, led by Chief Election Commissioner Faisal Sultan Raja, disqualified Vawda for concealing his dual nationality with a direction to return the salary and other benefits he had received as a minister and a National Assembly member within two months. He was also de-notified as a senator.

