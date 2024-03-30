29.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, March 30, 2024
ECP allots election symbols today for by elections on April 21

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan will allot electoral symbols to candidates for by election on 23 national and provincial assemblies’ seats, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The election commission has completed scrutiny of nomination papers of the candidates.

The polling for by elections on six National Assembly and 17 provincial assemblies’ seats will be held on April 21.

The electoral body will hold elections on six National Assembly seats, two seats each of KP and Balochistan assemblies and 12 vacant seats of Punjab Assembly.

It is to be mentioned here that People’s Party’s Aseefa Bhutto Zardari returned unopposed on the National Assembly seat of Nawabshah, which was vacated after Asif Ali Zardari’s election as the President of Pakistan.

The election commission announced its schedule of by elections on vacant assemblies’ seats across the country on March 13.

